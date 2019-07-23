As Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Declined, Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased by $827,793 Its Stake; Cam Group Holding A Has Lowered Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $616,904 as Share Price Declined

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 2,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,551 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 44,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $232.48. About 1.28 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 275,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,596 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61,000, down from 291,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,178 shares to 112,905 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 93,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83 million for 3.60 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

