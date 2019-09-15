As Genworth Financial (GNW) Share Price Rose, Shah Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $680,100; Mad River Investors Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, up from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 4.61 million shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 145,004 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 688 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 26,796 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 13,494 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 3.80M shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 219,900 shares. Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Nomura holds 0.01% or 317,257 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 5,699 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 46,836 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 440,444 shares.

