As Genworth Financial (GNW) Share Price Rose, New Generation Advisors Raised Its Holding by $1.75 Million; Murphy Capital Management Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 40,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 66,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 43.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 976,098 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 14,145 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 6.54 million shares. 1.67 million are owned by Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company. Oz Limited Partnership has invested 1.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiera Capital Corporation reported 313,263 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 392,359 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.21M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs Inc has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,102 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Hilltop reported 31,058 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Llc has 140,759 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Check Capital Inc Ca accumulated 11,397 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 604,926 shares. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concep Robo Gl (ROBO) by 9,755 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,286 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY).

