As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Valuation Declined, Private Advisor Group Lifted Stake; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding by $1.26 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 109.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 8,742 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, up from 4,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 363,226 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 210,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 707,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 917,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.53 million market cap company. It closed at $6.11 lastly. It is down 76.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89M for 1.84 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 707,000 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.19% or 66,282 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.08M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Par Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Macquarie Group Inc owns 38,100 shares. 479,421 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Blackrock Inc stated it has 18.21M shares. Pzena Inv Llc accumulated 0.12% or 3.06M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 48,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 260,023 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 822,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A And Assoc Inc holds 68,753 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 2,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Geode Cap Mngmt reported 2.07M shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.37% or 55,902 shares. 1,889 are held by Mcf Limited Liability Co. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 156 shares. 376,414 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Dupont Cap has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 30,822 were reported by Gw Henssler Associates. 243,749 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 1.32 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,422 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,488 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 6,200 shares to 32,360 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

