As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Value Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Position; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shares Declined, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $340,000

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 27.00 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cut Plan in Focus During Its Slump –Update; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 02/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company And Failure By Not Even Trying; 19/03/2018 – Ford is leading a $65 million venture investment in this metal 3D printer; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend numerous health care all-candidates’ debates; 20/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 492,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450.42 million, up from 3.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 544,526 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UAW corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Credit sells app asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ford Stock Really Afford Its Dividend? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 11.82 million shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Llc owns 11,301 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 50,107 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 11,324 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Com invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 8,852 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 2.94 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 38,345 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 19,175 are held by American Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Livingston Gp Asset Management Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 57,327 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 207 shares. 199,200 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 13,049 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 226,100 shares to 299,300 shares, valued at $62.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 226,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60,300 shares to 15,037 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 50,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,509 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Kistler owns 484 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 17,844 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 25,500 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 240,500 shares or 1.69% of the stock. 7,332 were reported by Cetera Ltd Com. Grimes Incorporated owns 3,209 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,689 shares. 196 are owned by Community Retail Bank Na. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 58,800 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 17,970 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,305 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc accumulated 1.32 million shares. 121 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.