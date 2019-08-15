As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Value Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Holding by $894,153

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 8.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 322,491 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were accumulated by Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,225 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 83,288 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Com owns 402,536 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.13% or 45,000 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 1.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,501 shares. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md holds 3.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,564 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pggm invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zebra Cap Limited Liability owns 3,166 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 1.05M shares or 0.98% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 560,212 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares to 101,382 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,295 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 192,903 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mngmt accumulated 7,960 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Charter Trust reported 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 13,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Glob Llc accumulated 2,102 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,886 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). New York-based Sanders Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 10,072 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Com holds 0.17% or 13,505 shares. Victory Cap owns 49,042 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 1,903 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.