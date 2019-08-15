As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Trimmed Holding; Nfc Investments Has Increased Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $1.51 Million

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 1.23 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 381,052 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

