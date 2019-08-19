As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Its Position; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Price Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.25 Million

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 278,970 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.24M, down from 283,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 207,197 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 403,573 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Polaris rebrands and steps up outreach effort – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squad Vehicle – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Caprock Group Inc Inc owns 4,192 shares. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Valley Advisers stated it has 3,328 shares. Sns Finance Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,320 shares. 35 were reported by Johnson Fincl Grp Inc. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 133,388 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cincinnati Corp accumulated 2.66% or 780,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.38 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 51,642 shares to 142,045 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.