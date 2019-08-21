As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Element Capital Management Decreased by $4.49 Million Its Stake; As Kroger (KR) Stock Price Declined, Monarch Capital Management Increased Holding

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 40,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 9,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 491,054 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 6.04 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 91,881 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.02% or 799,010 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 9,508 shares. Captrust Fin invested in 0% or 3,464 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. Coho Prns has 4.92 million shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 151,407 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Scotia holds 0.01% or 29,261 shares. Bb&T owns 121,990 shares. Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 0.88% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 57,878 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.08% stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Motco invested in 0.44% or 39,332 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Acg Wealth holds 68,352 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 41,905 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,714 shares. 16,075 were reported by Miller Invest Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 6,818 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc. Regions has 163,191 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 256,536 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,636 shares to 16,538 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.28 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.