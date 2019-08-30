As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Its Stake; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Price Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 12,229 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 7,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 982,519 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 44,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.38 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 206,885 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.25 million shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares to 10.78M shares, valued at $469.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.