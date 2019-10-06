As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Iberiabank Lowered Its Position by $2.94 Million; Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 2,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,986 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, up from 2,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $172.42. About 879,764 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 28,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,740 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, down from 35,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 451,147 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 9,359 shares to 29,329 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 8,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 42 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.2% stake. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,972 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,234 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,374 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 2,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3.60M shares. 9,889 were accumulated by Landscape Limited Liability Corp. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 3,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 791 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 156 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company has 2,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 159,526 were reported by Automobile Association.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 571 shares. Regions Fin owns 0.12% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 58,645 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 3,015 are held by American Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Aperio Gp Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Principal Financial Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 997 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.19% or 1.80M shares. Bp Public Llc reported 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Opus Point Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 8,193 shares. Miles Capital reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Park Avenue Ltd Com accumulated 3,343 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6,088 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 3,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James reported 381,035 shares.

