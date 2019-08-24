As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Securities Trimmed Its Position; Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $363,760

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 28,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 62,779 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 91,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 18,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 714,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 695,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,689 shares to 4,683 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,864 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.2% or 1.99 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 146,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2,286 shares. 728,713 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Cap Management Llc holds 2.08% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.51% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,669 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 172,500 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,174 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 45,730 shares. Tremblant Capital Group reported 1.03 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.66M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 7,405 shares to 14,576 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 3,112 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 3 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.54% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). North Star Inv has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). National Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Marco Invest Ltd Company reported 28,398 shares. The Oregon-based Jensen Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). World Asset Mgmt holds 11,572 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 693,212 shares. Elm Advsrs Lc reported 4,180 shares.

