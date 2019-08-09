As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding by $369,600; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 361,727 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 85,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 16,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 102,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc holds 2.17M shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.60M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 2.48 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 94,600 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 21,907 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 45,918 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 308 shares. Millennium Ltd Company owns 1.52 million shares. 65,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 323,419 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 433,749 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 118,145 shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $115,998 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $215.18 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb has 6,574 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 14,381 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 49,743 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 45,256 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sit Invest Associate accumulated 1,600 shares. 5,475 are held by M&R Capital Mgmt Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). National Pension Serv reported 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cls Invests holds 0% or 151 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,496 shares stake. First City Cap Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,925 shares. Barnett & Communications Incorporated reported 500 shares. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).