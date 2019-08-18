As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $5.60 Million Its Holding; Gendell Jeffrey L Upped Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $18.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 49,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 12,436 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 770,411 shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 137,688 shares to 613,214 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

