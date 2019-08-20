As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Security National Trust Co Decreased Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 431,671 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 151,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 103,888 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 255,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 96,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Da Davidson & accumulated 51,463 shares. Df Dent Inc accumulated 3,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 2,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis reported 37,039 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fiera Corporation invested in 0% or 3,284 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited reported 4,168 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 1.74% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Incorporated Ut accumulated 0.27% or 17,733 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 435,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 188,393 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jensen Incorporated reported 9,450 shares stake.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares to 37,927 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments stated it has 387,394 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 156,130 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 3.71% or 180,021 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 218,138 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & invested in 3.19% or 30,539 shares. Garde Capital Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 74,427 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus owns 6,156 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,897 shares. Diligent Ltd has 65,907 shares. 44,916 were accumulated by Farmers Bankshares. Arrow accumulated 117,310 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.68% or 597,869 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp by 18,500 shares to 141,537 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 13,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).