As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Its Holding by $2.17 Million; Ancient Art LP Has Decreased Its Zillow Group (Z) Position as Valuation Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 19,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 24,662 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 44,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 770,411 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,337 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited owns 26,873 shares. 54,083 are held by Aviva Public Ltd. Everence Management reported 2,808 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc has 248 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 82,295 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paragon Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 28 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 19,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tarbox Family Office reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Merchants reported 0.43% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,949 shares to 493,836 shares, valued at $86.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 69,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).