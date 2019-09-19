As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined, Oakmont Partners Cut Stake; Prudential Plc Lowered Its Royal Caribbean Crui (RCL) Holding by $12.81 Million; Shares Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 10,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 418,813 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Crui (RCL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 105,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.53 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Crui for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 913,126 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,680 shares to 55,477 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.75M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 7,176 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Srb has 4,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,835 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0.01% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has 484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chemical National Bank stated it has 42,473 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Inv Advisors Ltd invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 9,450 are held by Jensen Inv. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,331 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,125 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 255,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 380,987 shares. Hendershot Invests accumulated 3.33% or 98,086 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Company reported 31,860 shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd owns 2,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 105,941 shares to 916,643 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.80M for 6.45 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.