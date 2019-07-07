As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Lmr Partners Llp Upped Nucor (NUE) Stake by $449,094

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,600 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 266,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 391,139 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 125.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 7,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.75M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Complete Acquisition Of Leading Industrial Distributor In Australasia – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genuine Parts Company Completes Automotive Acquisition In Europe… – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,000 shares to 211,200 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Carroll Assocs stated it has 4,639 shares. 79,360 were accumulated by Willis Counsel. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Haverford Finance Ser has 2,060 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.54% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bank Of Hawaii owns 5,337 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hl Financial Services Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Botty Investors Llc owns 1.62% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 47,940 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,773 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% or 6,818 shares. Kepos LP accumulated 21,361 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nucor whacked at BAML on steel price pressure, few catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors reported 43,600 shares stake. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 298,400 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.94% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 0.01% or 1.13 million shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited invested in 313 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 281,831 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 12,584 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Llc invested in 385,762 shares. Motco invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sageworth Trust owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.07% or 1.38 million shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 179,911 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,165 shares to 7,315 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 52,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,963 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).