As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined, Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $2.80 Million; Meristem Llp Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 67.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 27,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 13,096 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 40,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 159,038 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 11,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,797 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 18,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.79. About 11.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,242 are owned by Hutchinson Cap Management Ca. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 51,814 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.12% or 842,800 shares. Moreover, Cna Fin Corp has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,500 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 1.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. Moreover, Mathes Inc has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 4,725 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin Prtnrs Llp has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability owns 7,855 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com accumulated 71,770 shares. Northstar Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 56,649 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 1,770 are held by Chase Counsel. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 1.54% or 9,015 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions holds 160,308 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Camarda Finance Advsr reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Epoch Partners Inc has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bollard Limited Liability reported 24,823 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 8,110 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 376,414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,877 are owned by Advisors Asset Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 82,440 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co has 1.6% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 93,953 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.2% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 5,460 are owned by Fruth. 413 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.72 million for 16.69 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.