As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined, Holder Montag A & Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Fedex (FDX) Holding as Shares Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 66.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,670 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 10,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 830,007 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 59,212 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 55,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 138,228 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 50,189 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 46,269 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 124,661 shares. 7,171 were accumulated by Wright Ser Inc. The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Albion Fin Gru Ut has invested 0.27% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, First Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 756,645 shares stake. Highlander Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,389 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 451 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 1.54M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 9,057 are held by Stadion Money Management Ltd.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 5,568 shares to 26,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 6,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,593 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 404,471 shares to 548,234 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.75M for 11.91 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,006 are held by North Star Asset Management. 5,410 are held by Trustmark State Bank Department. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 163,994 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thomasville Retail Bank accumulated 16,348 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cordasco Network holds 0.03% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.89M shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 310,768 shares. 3,233 are held by Indiana Trust & Invest Management. Keybank Association Oh reported 43,497 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 450,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.17% or 7,195 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Co owns 0.99% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,800 shares.