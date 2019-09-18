As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Value Declined, Holder Union Bankshares Lowered Its Position; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted Stake

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 83,921 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 23,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 250,395 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 226,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 91,620 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,116 shares to 85,214 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,697 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 1.84M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Group invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Long Island Ltd invested in 1.72% or 133,827 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,612 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 2,577 are held by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation. Korea-based Mirae Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gemmer Asset Limited Co accumulated 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charter Tru Communications accumulated 0.08% or 6,367 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 17,707 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 6,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dean Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.4% or 27,079 shares. Srb Corp invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 47,940 were accumulated by Botty Ltd Liability Company. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 200 shares.

