As Genuine Parts Co (GIS) Shares Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Stock Price Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 582,644 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GIS) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 278,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 3.60M shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $274.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 271,452 shares to 340,550 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

