As Genuine Parts Co (GIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $8.83 Million; Fruth Investment Management Increases Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel analyzed 78,800 shares as the company's stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 278,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 376,800 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dana Investment holds 0.65% or 265,182 shares. Mariner Lc owns 201,387 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nbt Financial Bank N A reported 21,110 shares. Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,963 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 71,738 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 7,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 7.59M shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 132,474 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,500 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communication has invested 1.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Ltd has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 271,452 shares to 340,550 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:DGX) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.59 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.