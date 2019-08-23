As Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Market Valuation Declined, Orrstown Financial Services Boosted Stake by $654,752; Westover Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 166,093 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 872.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,516 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 506,491 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares to 324 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,524 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Company reported 1,950 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Management Lp holds 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 17,681 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 7,960 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 1.05 million shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,703 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 32,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,540 shares. Cls Invs Lc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Limited Company holds 0.12% or 2,886 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 1.02% or 15,575 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.03% or 68,352 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,928 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 149,897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 10,585 shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monolithic Power Systems Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into HubSpot Inc (HUBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 26,047 shares to 107,667 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 403,636 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 6,398 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,551 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. 2,681 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 170,436 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Connable Office stated it has 2,898 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag has 1.65% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 294,000 shares. Icon Advisers has 124,649 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 15,577 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,980 shares. Atria Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 10,972 shares. 46,156 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Osterweis Cap has invested 1.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).