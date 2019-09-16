As Gentherm (THRM) Valuation Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $3.49 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Insmed (INSM) Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Insmed Inc. (INSM) by 55.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 107,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Insmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 528,034 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 77,792 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 111,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,318 shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 30,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny invested in 0.01% or 25,015 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 9,183 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 249,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 2,863 shares. Century accumulated 148,026 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 40,273 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.82 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25,869 shares to 55,818 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).