As Gentherm (THRM) Stock Price Declined, Trigran Investments Raised Position; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shares Declined, Holder Harvest Management Decreased Its Stake

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 40,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.18M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 6.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 155,420 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 885,199 were reported by Magnetar Financial Ltd. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 1,105 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0.01% or 2,928 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 20 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.15% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Orbimed Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.35% or 219,900 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). S Muoio & Limited Liability Company has 39,000 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pentwater Mgmt Lp accumulated 780,000 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 30,324 shares. 66,300 were accumulated by Yakira Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 408,962 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp holds 170,318 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 16,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

