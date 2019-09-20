As Gentherm (THRM) Shares Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; As Stepan Co (SCL) Stock Rose, State Street Has Increased by $2.90 Million Its Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 117,202 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5

State Street Corp increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 31,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 681,333 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.62M, up from 649,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 76,399 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Since May 3, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $130,750 activity. Catlett Janet Anne bought $98 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,633 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Fin Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Atlanta Cap L L C owns 238,814 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cap Mgmt Assocs New York invested in 0.67% or 4,500 shares. Vanguard Group has 2.28 million shares. 160,581 are owned by Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 45,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp accumulated 0% or 2,294 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,927 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 56,309 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 11,320 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 22,121 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 187,925 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17,028 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $63.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 443,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stepan Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,030 shares to 141,989 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 61,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm’s Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management System Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Gentherm Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:THRM) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.