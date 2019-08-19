As Gentherm (THRM) Market Value Declined, Holder Mairs & Power Decreased Stake by $1.07 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Evanson Asset Management Lowered Holding by $6.99 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 29,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 523,065 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, down from 552,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 82,389 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 7.52M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens probe into Facebook privacy practices; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 01/05/2018 – Live now: Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at Facebook’s annual developer conference, #F8; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 10,528 shares to 277,308 shares, valued at $325.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 182,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.