As Gentherm Com (THRM) Market Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Holding; As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Stake by $9.37 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (THRM) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 64,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.74 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 18,694 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 76,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 25,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, down from 101,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 904,843 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (NYSE:CLB) by 391,265 shares to 729,632 shares, valued at $38.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Named Finalist for 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Street Capital Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81M for 18.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 58,831 shares to 73,314 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 52,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American Express rolls out new ad campaign with emotional heft – Chicago Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Highlander Management Limited has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 3.01 million shares. Weik Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,325 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 648,507 shares. Blue Cap accumulated 0.25% or 3,916 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm accumulated 6,014 shares. Missouri-based Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 155,433 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stanley Capital Limited Com holds 71,430 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Corp has 0.99% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 1.59% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corporation has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 46,640 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,138 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Com holds 1.26% or 252,461 shares.