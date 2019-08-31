As Gentex (GNTX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.40 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.62 Million; Stock Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 520,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 654,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rides on Expansion, High Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tenneco (TEN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2019 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares to 31,854 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.