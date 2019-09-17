As Gentex (GNTX) Valuation Rose, Provident Investment Management Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Holding in Macerich Co (MAC) by $2.31 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 524,544 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 624,235 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.90M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,700 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 3,567 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 276,293 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,093 shares. Lasalle Mngmt Secs Lc holds 1.36% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has 184,224 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 35,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 27,259 are held by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk). Strs Ohio owns 174,850 shares. Eii Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.63% or 35,420 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 49,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.79M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 195,645 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.06% or 11,481 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 26 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited has 14,711 shares. 1.32M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.06% or 19,431 shares. Coastline Trust Communication holds 0.51% or 141,215 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 959,710 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 98,960 were accumulated by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 249,104 shares. 503,026 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 21,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock.