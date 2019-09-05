As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Position; Weber Alan W Has Decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holding by $1.02 Billion as Shares Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 520,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 654,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 158,136 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 164,194 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 123.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 16,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 19,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 21,706 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.14 million shares. 29,509 are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc holds 155,901 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 67,400 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Montag A Associates reported 31,417 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 497,015 shares. Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $12.6 Million C5ISR System Production Award – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt has 17,161 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated owns 65,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 92,400 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 91,272 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Vanguard Grp invested in 24.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 27,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 29,892 shares. Country Fincl Bank stated it has 1.01M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 11,072 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 23,339 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 440,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 494,128 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 85,800 shares to 506,400 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).