As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Lvz Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.08 Million; Rutabaga Capital Management Maintains Stake in Cubic (CUB)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 34,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 222,969 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 188,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 167,696 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.09 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,204 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Walleye Trading Ltd owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 1,207 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.54 million shares stake. Blair William & Il holds 52,486 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 42,889 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Brinker Inc owns 14,573 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has 303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock owns 4.93 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 9,999 shares.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cubic’s Engage KOV-135 End Cryptographic Unit Receives NSA Certification – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic announces sale of commercial properties in San Diego and Orlando – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic Brings the Latest in Intelligent Traffic Management Technologies to ITS America – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by Aga Anshooman. 697 shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H, worth $40,787. On Wednesday, May 8 EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 167 shares. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 41,488 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 178,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Llc invested in 47,800 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 62 are held by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. 804,800 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Llc invested in 29,638 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). One Trading Lp accumulated 426 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 27,587 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% or 3,233 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 54,400 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 53,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. 24,000 shares were sold by Wallace James H, worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.