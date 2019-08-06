As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Fort LP Increased Stake by $454,000; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Company

Fort Lp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 80,992 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 58,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.40M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 18,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.35M, up from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $341.47. About 383,963 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.42 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,362 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amer Intll Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr has 1,037 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Communication reported 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Baillie Gifford And, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.04M shares. Cleararc invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.1% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,774 shares. Evergreen Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 2,697 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 40,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 2,319 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp.Intl. (NYSE:SCI) by 80,270 shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $476.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 332,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 39,810 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fdx holds 28,607 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 60,423 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 251,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Llc reported 376,961 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Euclidean Mngmt Lc has 2% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 104,253 shares. 299,535 are held by Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Co. Advisors Asset accumulated 102,681 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 41,213 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38,523 shares to 102 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 49,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,097 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

