As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.02 Million; As Neenah Paper (NP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 25,072 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 744,500 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares to 3,697 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares to 151,143 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc C$.

