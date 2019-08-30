As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose, Lvz Advisors Cut Its Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $9.84 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 316,301 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 8.79M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,907 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.26 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 683 Cap Lc owns 360,000 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 4.36% or 137,312 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 0.05% or 10,456 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 117,563 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 1.47 million shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amica Mutual Ins owns 38,184 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The California-based Private Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comm Comml Bank holds 27,713 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Llc owns 183,882 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 124,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% or 65,500 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amer Rech &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.16% stake. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Us Retail Bank De has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 114,392 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & invested in 0.02% or 2,896 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 106,534 shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 19,431 are owned by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 6.31M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 442,016 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.64% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.