As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fort LP Has Increased Its Holding; Cannell Capital Has Boosted Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE)

Fort Lp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 14,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 95,166 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 2.05M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.37 million market cap company. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 30.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta medical marijuana startup adds another PatrÃ³n exec to C-Suite, signals European expansion – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best ETFs for 2019: The Race Is a Little More Gnarly Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Group Announces Series of Executive Changes – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is At Home Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HOME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 470,574 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.76% or 286,040 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 665,242 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 27,026 shares in its portfolio. 136,230 are held by Mason Street Ltd. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co stated it has 18,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation reported 117,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 77,559 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Country Trust Comml Bank reported 1.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Two Sigma Securities Limited has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Brinker Capital invested in 18,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 3,665 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 70,280 shares to 51,961 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,266 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).