As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Bank Of America Cut Position in Adobe (Call) (ADBE) by $12.24 Million as Stock Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 69,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 115,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $281.86. About 1.55M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.32 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 18.51M shares to 18.62 million shares, valued at $372.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 693,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,169 are owned by Pitcairn Communication. Bristol John W Ny, New York-based fund reported 250,153 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 10,115 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 717,445 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 89,030 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Personal Financial has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,469 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cahill Fin Advisors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,948 shares. Barton Inv Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 74,206 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com reported 5,246 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 136,478 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,614 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 277,138 shares. Guardian stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 92,400 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.20 million shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Com stated it has 1,600 shares. 18,936 were accumulated by Brinker Inc. Legal & General Group Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 86,631 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 41,213 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Franklin reported 201,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management reported 151,516 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bernzott Advsr holds 3.24% or 1.30M shares.