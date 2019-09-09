As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose, Lvz Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $2.08 Million; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Share Price Declined While West Family Investments Lowered Stake by $1.53 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 973,458 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 83,737 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $898,547 activity. $285,408 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L. On Friday, May 17 the insider Efrat Aviv bought $98,817.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.04M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Prtn Ltd holds 1.31% or 381,576 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 140,761 shares. Yakira Mgmt has 54,334 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 330,153 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Gp One Trading Lp reported 1,000 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Advisory Networks Ltd invested in 8,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Com reported 1,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 103,550 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Fincl Consulate reported 10,439 shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). The Illinois-based Css Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.07% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 3,747 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.88 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 804,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.39% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Castleark Management Lc owns 105,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 18,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 18,662 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,025 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 13,643 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 15,202 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 188,683 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 2,290 shares. Provident Investment Management reported 4.56% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lord Abbett Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 1.19 million shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 114,392 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 297,808 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 24,076 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499.