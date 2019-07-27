As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose, Denali Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.17 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 36,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.02M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 95.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 31,400 shares as the company's stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,207 are owned by Cap City Co Fl. Sei Invests has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.94% or 541,000 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.83% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech reported 204,893 shares. Kepos LP invested in 0.15% or 33,929 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 22,094 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 40,276 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 3,926 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1.71M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 101,219 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Montag A And Assoc Inc reported 25,098 shares stake. Cibc Asset Inc owns 90,502 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 5,621 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Earthstone Energy Inc by 384,830 shares to 894,847 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 68,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,995 were reported by Griffin Asset. Ls Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 14,460 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,092 shares. Profund Limited has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 25,191 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 18,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 215,308 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment Incorporated accumulated 252,528 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd holds 300,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.20 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 192,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was sold by Wallace James H. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)