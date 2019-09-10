As Gentex (GNTX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lvz Advisors Decreased Holding by $2.08 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $306,350

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.33 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 89,208 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $104.34 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 494,128 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 21,505 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 12,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 19,884 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Llc holds 106,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 114,453 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 4,512 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 435,368 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 50,156 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests has 1.34 million shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.05% or 84,708 shares. Provident Mgmt holds 4.56% or 1.34M shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 85,931 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,087 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup Inc reported 4.43 million shares stake. Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 432,343 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vertex One Asset Management invested 0.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Balyasny Asset Llc reported 179,129 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 844,676 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 290,839 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3,386 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 431,560 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).