As Gentex (GNTX) Shares Rose, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Holding; Harris Associates LP Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Increased by $5.32 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39 million, up from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 5.09M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,432 shares to 38,306 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,051 were accumulated by Pnc Service Grp Incorporated. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 39,995 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 79,043 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 22,147 shares. 499,752 are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. Sprucegrove Inv Limited holds 1.37% or 987,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 477,048 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.82M shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.91M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Blackrock has 24.25M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 433,338 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 108,547 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 71,000 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Chicago Equity Limited Com stated it has 11,199 shares. 488 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 505,477 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 2,226 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd invested in 0.08% or 34,003 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.02% or 1,972 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 13,616 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 420,581 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 48,643 shares. S&Co holds 0.13% or 43,168 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 617,775 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,244 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 69,135 shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $147.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,442 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).