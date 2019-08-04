As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 18,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 298,390 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 317,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares to 184,644 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 35,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 28,188 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sigma Planning owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 17,557 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 4.26M shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 435,368 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management owns 20,825 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Dubuque Bank & has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1,600 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 12,928 shares. Parsec Fincl Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 20,000 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 400,600 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 50 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership invested in 1.61M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Advisory Lc owns 8,629 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 1.64M shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 26,110 shares. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,439 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt invested in 4,679 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk accumulated 101,006 shares. 65,691 were accumulated by Sg Americas Llc. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 14,320 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 249,498 shares. Tcw Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 4,850 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 179,875 shares to 290,125 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).