As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.16 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Raised Stake in Uranium Energy (UEC) by $365,600

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 572,188 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 29.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 13.56 million shares traded or 1125.58% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,787 activity. $14,070 worth of stock was bought by Adnani Amir on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 4,528 shares. Prescott Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 200 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 19,733 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc accumulated 21,841 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 295,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 406,490 shares. King Luther Management Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.79 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 217,572 shares. Mathes Com invested in 0.01% or 17,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 272,660 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 65,225 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 62,457 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1.99M shares.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering to Raise $10 Million – PR Newswire” on September 28, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Exploiting December tax-loss selling – MarketWatch” published on December 01, 2011, Investingnews.com published: “Uranium Energy Receives Crucial License for Texas Project – Investing News Network” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pacific Road Resources Funds Announce Sale of Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces New and Consolidated NI 43-101 Mineral Resources* at the Reno Creek ISR Project, Wyoming – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock or 24,000 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Appoints Kathy Starkoff to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 105,300 shares. 2,360 were reported by Cornerstone. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 132 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Inc has 127,600 shares. Synovus Finance Corp stated it has 23 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 25,191 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 426 shares. Amer Research & Mgmt reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Invesco Limited reported 3.20 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 17,975 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 192,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 34,900 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 90,444 shares.