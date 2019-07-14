As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Its Position by $1.38 Million; Immunomedics (IMMU) Position Held by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 92.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 1.01M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M has invested 0.45% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 91,407 shares. Opus Point Prtn Lc has 62,575 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 1.10 million shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 860,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 494,044 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd holds 0.4% or 645,516 shares. Alps Advsr holds 459,956 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,532 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 14.81M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.11% or 145,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 119,803 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN also bought $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on Thursday, June 20.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. Shares for $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 80,992 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.14% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 9,818 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,492 shares. King Luther Cap owns 32,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 192,965 shares. Artisan Partnership has 5.19 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 577 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 85,235 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Com. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 28,900 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Lc has 0.13% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 15,431 shares to 106,519 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 57,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,058 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

