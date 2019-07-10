As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Lvz Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $2.08 Million; Baxter Bros Has Trimmed Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $332,149

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 173,532 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $191.1. About 217,507 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gentex declares $0.115 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Kathy Starkoff to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex to Sponsor the 2019 Michigan International Auto Show – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 39,700 shares. Capital World Invsts reported 3.91 million shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Llc owns 0.07% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Reinhart Prtn Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 175,879 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 74,305 shares. Highland Cap holds 95,435 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.36% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 28,188 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 23,533 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,810 shares. Moreover, Cap Mngmt Corporation Va has 2.72% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24.25 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.64 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 31,845 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 10,143 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.