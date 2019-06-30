As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Holder Lvz Advisors Cut Its Stake; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Value Rose, Rdl Financial Raised Stake by $307,736

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 1.99M shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 525,063 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “These 4 Stocks Show High Profit, Low Debt – GuruFocus.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs reported 20,758 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 42,520 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 23 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 100 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has 10,442 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 9,818 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,162 shares. Ckw Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 406,504 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Ltd Liability Co owns 221,744 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 114,453 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,290 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors accumulated 1.30M shares or 3.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since December 30, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $478,523 activity. Wallace James H sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 5.58M shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rk Asset Management Limited Liability has 50,929 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 16,280 shares. Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De reported 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Leavell Investment holds 10,500 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 10,854 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 687,109 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 196,070 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd reported 100,000 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc reported 7,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 20 shares. First Fin In reported 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI Announces Strategic Partnership with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges – PR Newswire” on October 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SEI’s Client Symposium Provides Guidance on Non-profit Management and Investments – GlobeNewswire” published on July 13, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “SEI Names Michael Peterson New General Counsel – PR Newswire” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Poplar Forest Capital Selected as Sub-Advisor by SEI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.