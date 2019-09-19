As Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.93 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake by $36.92 Million; Valuation Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 254,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 613,076 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.95M, up from 358,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 849,591 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 163,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 242,726 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 406,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 871,125 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 70,862 shares to 460,243 shares, valued at $53.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 623,412 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 174,078 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 17,943 shares. 610,808 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2.60M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 106,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 4,919 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 665,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 36,886 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 132 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,570 shares to 39,023 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,728 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 6,256 shares. Capital Int Invsts holds 2.77 million shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 1,105 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 362,938 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 2 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1,500 shares. Clearbridge, a New York-based fund reported 176,275 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc has 2,552 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 19,547 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 68,227 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Dean Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 4,562 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 31,893 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 85,332 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 5,306 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 90,316 shares.