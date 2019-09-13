As Gentex (GNTX) Market Value Rose, Holder American Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stake Has Lifted by Tobam

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 131,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.48M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 189,046 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Tobam increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 28,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 136,232 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.44M, up from 107,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $246.79. About 1.88 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 03/04/2018 – TESLA 1Q PRODUCTION UP 40% VS 4Q; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 24/03/2018 – BI UK: Self-driving cars could be deadly – but they aren’t going to affect Tesla’s and Uber’s business as much as everyone; 17/04/2018 – VW to Tesla Set to Win From China Move to Remove Ownership Caps; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-George Soros’ bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit; 18/04/2018 – Tesla: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 17/04/2018 – China Hands Olive Branch to Tesla, VW, Ending Ownership Limits; 10/05/2018 – An analyst that Elon Musk cut off during a Tesla earnings call is defending his questions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 29,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,635 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd accumulated 12,756 shares. Wellington Gp Llp invested in 79,043 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 19,850 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 577 shares. 47,900 are owned by Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Fdx has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 1.04 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amp Investors Ltd has 113,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health by 81,823 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock or 360 shares.

