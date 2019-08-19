As Gentex (GNTX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.00 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Its Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 5.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 849,645 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6,340 shares to 127,457 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Limited Liability Company holds 24,076 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 826,995 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 220,000 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 134,000 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 11,072 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 108,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 69,400 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fiduciary Comm invested in 9,724 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 162,100 are held by Clark Estates. Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 56,611 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares to 22,741 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 217,339 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trexquant Inv LP invested in 160,769 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,004 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 38,247 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Bankshares Of The West holds 48,437 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 77,791 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Cap has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 119,048 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.